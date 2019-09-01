New York Mets

Watch Mets rookie Pete Alonso smash his 50th home run of the season

by: Nick Schwartz USA Today: For The Win 2m

Pete Alonso has already demolished the Mets single-season home run record, and after hitting a home run in his third consecutive game on Friday night, Alonso is threatening Aaron Judge’s all-…

