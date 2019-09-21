New York Mets

Daily News
46689317_thumbnail

Mets can’t afford to have Steven Matz pitch on the road right now - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 37s

The Mets’ decision to flip Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman in the rotation shines a light on a season-long dilemma for one of those starters, and how the team made a smart move to fix it.

Tweets