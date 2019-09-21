New York Mets
Christian Colon Is The Reaper, But Mets Wounds Are Self Inflicted
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
The irony isn’t lost on any of us. The last we heard of Christian Colon, he was getting the winning hit in the 2015 World Series. Of course, the Mets had pretty much sabotaged the rest of the…
Pretty sure the Pirates have been blown out 10-1 in every game this month.Beat Writer / Columnist
Inevitable, but still sorta sad. I was a kid in Maryland and got to watch a ton of Cubs games (and lots of Bozo's Circus) growing up.Thank you. #Chicago #Cubs #WGN https://t.co/y4MFGoNoULBeat Writer / Columnist
Brewers crushing the Pirates. The Mets’ tragic number will slip to 4.Beat Writer / Columnist
LHP David Peterson sharp in his first inning of @MLBazFallLeague work with 2 Ks. The @Mets prospect got Connor Capel with a fastball to end the inning. #MetsMinors
A soft grounder up the middle was another blow to the Mets’ wild-card hopes. “If it was down, I think he swings and misses. If it was up, I think he pops it up. It was literally the only spot that he can do what he did.” Story: https://t.co/AIVuJSyKnyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @The7LineArmy: 🙌🏻Super Fan
