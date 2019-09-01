New York Mets
Mack – A Look Ahead to the 2020 Affiliates – Brooklyn Cyclones
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
Good morning. Predicting what minor player will be assigned to what team is not an exact science, but you can rely on two things: ...
The Mets suffer a demoralizing loss, Ramos isn’t mad at Syndergaard, and an ex-Met takes a shot at his former team. Read up on that and more on today’s Mets Morning News. https://t.co/W8lQWykVa1Blogger / Podcaster
In 21 starts since May 21, Zack Wheeler is 8-4 with a 3.62 ERA with 29 walks allowed and 121 strikeouts in 131 2/3 IP. The #Mets are 13-8 in those starts. Wheeler has allowed exactly 1 earned run in each of his last 5 starts.Blogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman over his last two starts: 13.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO .174/.255/.217 opponent’s slash 13.0% swinging strikes 16 groundouts #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PGH_Sports_Date: 45 years ago (9/22/74): Matlack, #Mets blank #Pirates, 4-0. #LetsGoBucsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets prospects in the Arizona Fall League on Saturday night: David Peterson 3 IP, 0 R, 4 K Jordan Humphreys 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K Blake Taylor 2 IP, ER, 3 K Andres Gimenez 0-for-3Blogger / Podcaster
Fortunate Son?There's nothing worse than your kid needing attention when you're trying to do a big-time radio show from your basement. https://t.co/DzA0TQB6H8Humor
