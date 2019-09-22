New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Requiem for a Middleweight

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3m

Ah, fuck. We shouldnt have lost to the Reds, 3-2. Or 30-2. I suppose the score doesnt matter, but when its that closeAh, fuck. The Mets didnt hit, but they had their chances.

Tweets