Alonso Is First Rookie to Hit 50 Home Runs, 30 Doubles
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 7m
With a double in the first inning of Sunday's contest with the Cincinnati Reds, Pete Alonso became the first rookie in MLB history to have 50 home runs and 30 doubles in a season.Alonso was th
Don't be confused: Noah Syndergaard's slider can easily be fixed. Dr. Phil isn't needed. #LGM @ThomasHall85 https://t.co/tVdYvQkN0WBlogger / Podcaster
It was like Peter Falk threw that pass.Beat Writer / Columnist
Back to back walks by Stroman as he seems to be running on fumesBlogger / Podcaster
Gary and I have had it up to here with the Pirates (my hand is under my chin). #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Now and then while scrolling I read “Robinson Cano” as “Robert Caro” on first glance and get more excited than I do when I realize, “oh, it’s just something about Robinson Cano.”Blogger / Podcaster
Farmer HR for Reds. Mets lead cut to 4-2 in 5th. #OopsiesTV / Radio Network
