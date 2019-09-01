New York Mets

Mets Merized
Alonso Is First Rookie to Hit 50 Home Runs, 30 Doubles

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7m

With a double in the first inning of Sunday's contest with the Cincinnati Reds, Pete Alonso became the first rookie in MLB history to have 50 home runs and 30 doubles in a season.Alonso was th

