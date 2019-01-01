New York Mets

WATCH: Michael Conforto's three-run home run gives Mets 4-0 lead

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

After Robinson Cano got the Mets on the board with an RBI double in the first, Michael Conforto delievered the big blow, a three-run homer off of Trevor Bauer to give his team a 4-0 lead.

