New York Mets

Mets Merized
46711326_thumbnail

Robinson Cano Leaves Game After Hit by Pitch

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

Mets’ second baseman Robinson Cano departed Sunday’s series finale with the Cincinnati Reds after being hit by a pitch in the third inning.Cano, 37 next month, drove in the first run on Su

Tweets