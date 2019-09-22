New York Mets
Robinson Canó leaves Sunday's Mets game after getting hit by pitch
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 5m
Robinson Canó left Sunday's Mets game after getting hit by a pitch.
Now I kinda hope the Mets never win the WS if we’re gonna get caps like these Spike Lee joints.Blogger / Podcaster
Brewers won again. Mets' elimination number at 3.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SteveGelbs: Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.TV / Radio Network
Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.TV / Radio Personality
Robert Gsellman (partially torn right lat) will advance to throwing live batting practice tomorrow at Citi Field. Always confident, Gsellman, who will pitch to teammates, joked that he plans to “carve them up like turkeys on Thanksgiving.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Official Team Account
