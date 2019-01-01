New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano hit in foot, exits game; X-rays negative
by: Jeff Wallner — MLB: Mets 9m
With the New York Mets’ postseason hopes hanging by a thread, they can ill-afford any significant injuries. But second baseman Robinson Canó exited in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, after...
Tweets
-
Now I kinda hope the Mets never win the WS if we’re gonna get caps like these Spike Lee joints.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brewers won again. Mets' elimination number at 3.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.TV / Radio Network
-
Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.TV / Radio Personality
-
Robert Gsellman (partially torn right lat) will advance to throwing live batting practice tomorrow at Citi Field. Always confident, Gsellman, who will pitch to teammates, joked that he plans to “carve them up like turkeys on Thanksgiving.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets