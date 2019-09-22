New York Mets

Conforto hits 3-run homer, Mets top Reds 6-3

Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and the New York Mets gave their faint playoff hopes a slight boost with a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds

    metspolice.com @metspolice 5m
    Now I kinda hope the Mets never win the WS if we’re gonna get caps like these Spike Lee joints.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 5m
    Brewers won again. Mets' elimination number at 3.
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    RT @SteveGelbs: Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 9m
    Brewers win. Nats lose. Mets now 4.5 back of both of them with seven to play. It’s the longest of shots, but they may have a better chance of catching the Nats at this point.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 9m
    Robert Gsellman (partially torn right lat) will advance to throwing live batting practice tomorrow at Citi Field. Always confident, Gsellman, who will pitch to teammates, joked that he plans to “carve them up like turkeys on Thanksgiving.”
    New York Mets @Mets 10m
    RT @MStrooo6: Solid series win with the squad. On to the next one back home in NY! @Mets
