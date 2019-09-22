New York Mets

WFAN
Conforto

Mets Hammer Bauer Early, Hold On To Beat Reds

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 11s

Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and the New York Mets gave their faint playoff hopes a boost with a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Tweets