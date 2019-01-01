New York Mets
Conforto hits 3-run homer, Mets top Reds 6-3
by: AP — Fox Sports 5m
Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and the New York Mets gave their faint playoff hopes a boost with a 6-3 win.
