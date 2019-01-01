New York Mets
Bullpen picks up slack for Marcus Stroman as Mets hold off Reds
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Mets RHP Marcus Storman battled into the fifth inning before he exited Sunday's game early, but the bullpen had his back in New York's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
You know what's horrible? ESPN's K-Zone overlay.
The back page: Welcome to the Daniel Jones Era
CC throws first pitch to his mom
The bullpen stepped up in the Mets 6-3 win over the Reds this afternoon
RT @timbhealey: Mets notebook: * More history for Pete Alonso, who creates rookie 50-homer/30-double club * Robert Gsellman live BP/Thanksgiving * Cano's toe, J.D. Davis' dinger and Alonso's assist from Mets pitchers
In Game 162 in 2010, the Mets needed to use Oliver Perez in the 14th inning even though he hadn't pitched in a month. He walked 3 of 4 hitters, took the loss, and finished the season with a 6.80 ERA. Of the 20 guys the Mets used that day, he's the only one on an MLB roster now.
