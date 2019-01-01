New York Mets

Bullpen picks up slack for Marcus Stroman as Mets hold off Reds

Mets RHP Marcus Storman battled into the fifth inning before he exited Sunday's game early, but the bullpen had his back in New York's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

