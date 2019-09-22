New York Mets

The Mets Police
46723552_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Tom is Terrific Again, 5 up with 7 to play!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Well, looks like two days a week Gil doesn’t even have to manage.  I have to hand it to Seaver, he’s been pretty reliable.  Yet another CG, his 24th win. I know this game was added on to the schedule as a makeup of a game rained out in St. Louis,...

Tweets