New York Mets

Newsday
46723871_thumbnail

Pete Alonso becomes first rookie in MLB history with 30 doubles and 50 home runs | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com September 22, 2019 8:30 PM Newsday 2m

CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso keeps making history, and this time he surprised even himself. His double in the first inning of the Mets’ 6-3 win Sunday over the Reds gave him 30 on the season. Alonso is th

Tweets