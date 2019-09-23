New York Mets
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso becomes first rookie with 50 HR and 30 doubles
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso becomes the first rookie in MLB history with 50 home runs and 30 doubles in a single season.
