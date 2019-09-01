New York Mets

Mets Merized
46686763_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman Turns In Shortened Outing Versus Reds

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman is clearly getting better acclimated to his new surroundings.After pitching to a 5.05 ERA with 37 strikeouts, 14 walks, an uncharacteristic 44.2% grou

Tweets