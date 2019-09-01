New York Mets

nj.com
46735371_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee Derek Jeter’s Marlins contract offer to Don Mattingly came with this slight - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35s

Ex-New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly will be back with Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins, but his contract isn’t what you’d think.

Tweets