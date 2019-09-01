New York Mets
Simply Amazin’: Finding Positives
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
In this episode of Simply Amazin', MMO's Tim Ryder and Jacob Resnick sit down to discuss the New York Mets' all-but-dead playoff hopes.As always, they touch on the positives that can be drawn
Most hits with an exit velocity of 105.0+ mph: PETE ALONSO: 80 Matt Chapman: 68 Jorge Soler: 67 Ronald Acuna Jr: 67 Christian Yelich: 65 Rafael Devers: 65 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SharpeWordz: We have launched our @MLB tech blog! I wrote about all things xwOBA here: https://t.co/1cw3AdEdR1 . Stay tuned for more! #MondayMotivation #Baseball #StatcastBlogger / Podcaster
With a week to go, what are the Mets’ chances? Let’s explore tiebreaker scenarios! https://t.co/QGmdkGMAyvBeat Writer / Columnist
You nervous, @granthpaulsen?Super Fan
Congrats to Friend of the Pod @tykelly11 and also to the great @dannyvalencia19We’re going to the פאקינג Olympics!! 🇮🇱 https://t.co/NwmZXuRW4YBlogger / Podcaster
Seven to play at @CitiField. Let’s get it! 5⃣0⃣% off select tickets 👉 https://t.co/tH8Kt4s2PBOfficial Team Account
