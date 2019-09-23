New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis becomes fifth New York Met to crack 20-HR mark, breaks franchise record
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2m
For the first time in franchise history, the Mets have five players who've hit 20 or more home runs in a single season.
Tweets
-
With the retirements of Bruce Bochy and now Ned Yost, that'll leave just four managers who have won a WS: Terry Francona, Joe Maddon, AJ Hinch and Alex Cora. (And no one would be surprised if the Cubs let Maddon go after another disappointing year.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Roberto Clemente’s Amazin Life, Legacy and Place In Mets History https://t.co/jqo16DyREF #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom was Cy Young worthy once again this week. Zack Wheeler and Marcus Stroman both had solid weeks, while Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz did not. Brad Brach was the bullpen’s standout performer for the week. https://t.co/XdKTx5cAWpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ned Yost announced his retirement, as expectedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Brooklyn Cyclones Championship Gear https://t.co/abl5NDlO8BBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets