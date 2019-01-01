New York Mets

Mets playoff scenarios: Everything you need to know as regular season enters final week

The Mets enter play on Monday with a record of 81-74, trailing both the Brewers (86-70) and Nationals (85-69) by 4.5 games for the two Wild Card spots in the National League.

