Press release: Mets' 2019 Minor League Awards | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 7m
FLUSHING, N.Y., September 23, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced the winners of the 2019 Sterling Awards, emblematic of the top minor league performers in New York’s farm system. This season, the Mets recognized the top hitter, pitcher,...
