Mets want you to know about their minor league awards
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5s
You’re probably wondering, hey who are our best Sterling minor league assets that we can trade away for aging players coming off sterling PED suspensions who also have sterling albatross contracts? Well, good news…the Mets have this handy cheat-sheet
