New York Mets

nj.com
44861127_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Here’s another sign ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi won’t replace Cubs’ Joe Maddon in Chicago - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi has expressed a desire to return to the dugout and his former team, the Chicago Cubs, could be parting ways with Joe Maddon.

Tweets