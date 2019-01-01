New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Final Week Rundown
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 8m
For all intensive purposes, the Mets are not mathematically eliminated, but we know what lies ahead for them.
Tweets
-
The Mets had a good #HangoverLineup in 2006: Anderson Hernandez, SS Endy Chavez, CF Lastings Milledge, LF Julio Franco, 3B Michael Tucker, 1B Chris Woodward, 2B Ricky Ledee, RF Mike Difelice, C Tom Glavine, P The #Mets won this game, 3-2.Here’s my fave #HangoverLineup ever. Anyone else got any good ones that come to mind? https://t.co/Z4Fyf4ZIH8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Even the Nationals know they have zero shot at winning a playoff series. May as well roll over this week, collapse, and let the Mets take a real shot at the thing.Super Fan
-
Prove you are a frontrunner by rocking this weird font Mets hoodie https://t.co/mcyQ2WvpcrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Watch other teams. You’ll realize that al teams suffer heartbreak, impossible bad luck, mistakes, errors, etc. What actually makes the Mets different is that the owner’s son is the GM and we have a mid-market payroll. https://t.co/dO4mwByi5EBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jaymie Bane, who'd been a scout with Red Sox, has taken a job as pro scout with Mets. He's Eddie's son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets’ 2015 hangover lineup was excellent: Juan Lagares CF Kelly Johnson SS Michael Conforto LF Kevin Plawecki C Kirk Nieuwenhuis RF Eric Campbell 3B Dilson Herrera 2B Anthony Recker 1B Jacob deGrom SP They won 8-1.Here’s my fave #HangoverLineup ever. Anyone else got any good ones that come to mind? https://t.co/Z4Fyf4ZIH8Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets