Mets begin final home stand of regular season vs. Marlins at 7:10 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The Mets (81-74, 4.5 GB for second Wild Card) begin their final homestand of the regular season with a three-game series with the Marlins (73-82, 41.0 GB in NL East) Monday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
