New York Mets

Newsday
46753297_thumbnail

50 years ago, on Sept. 24, 1969, the Mets clinched the NL East | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated September 23, 2019 7:09 PM Newsday 12m

Fifty years ago on Tuesday -- Sept. 24, 1969 -- one of the most improbable events in human history occurred. The Mets clinched their first postseason berth by winning the National League East title i

Tweets