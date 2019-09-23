New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s photo op with Mr. Met cut short by gang warfare: testimony
by: Emily Saul — New York Post 1m
Tekashi's driver Jorge Rivera testified Monday he snapped the photo of Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, on April 13, 2018, before their ballpark outing was interrupted by gang warfare.
Tweets
-
Tremendous out by Brach to get Castro to fly outBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets, Marlins trade grand slams in sixth inning https://t.co/7dccA4xrcABlog / Website
-
Season on the line and Walker Lockett is out go-to pitcher to hold the fort in the 7th. I don’t know if that’s Callaway for the call or Brodie for the lack of pitching depthBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lockett walks Grandy, then gives up a bit to Berti, and he’s done. #Marlins have runners on 1st and 2nd with nobody out, Brach coming inBlogger / Podcaster
-
When you know it's gone. 💪💪💪Official Team Account
-
RT @GreekGodOfHops: Hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in all of sports and somehow there is a growing younger generation that is completely discounting the knowledge of former coaches and players that have spent their whole lives teaching and honing the craft. 🤷♂️🤯Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets