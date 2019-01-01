New York Mets

Pete Alonso passes David Wright as Mets' single-season total bases leader

Mets 1B Pete Alonso's historic rookie campaign continued early during Monday's series-opening game against the Marlins at Citi Field in New York, where he etched his name into the franchise's record book next to former 3B David Wright.

