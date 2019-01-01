New York Mets

Mets Takeaways from Monday's 8-4 loss to the Marlins, including Amed Rosario's grand slam

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Amed Roasrio's grand slam wasn't enough to spark the Mets back from a 6-0 deficit, as New York fell to the Marlins 8-4 Monday night at Citi Field.

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 1m
    RT @MarkCHealey: Dear @Mets To the players, you gave us a second half that most of us real fans will appreciate for many years. To the front office, if you're going to channel Davey Johnson, you'd better win the goddamn World Series. You have a lot of work to do. Love, your pal, Heals
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 4m
    Bingo.
    @OmarMinayaFan Sent to my friend about 5 mins before you tweeted that. It’s pathetic. MC is a horrible manager, probably the worst in the league, yet is somehow the least inept of the owner, gm, mgr triumvirate https://t.co/0T0jyyjvJz
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    "Unfortunately I wasn't able to pick up the guys tonight" - Steven Matz
    The 7 Line @The7Line 4m
    Don’t want to pull the bright side ****, but considering the Mets were at one point 11 games under .500 and still playing meaningful games the last week of the season is wild. They dug their own hole, but didn’t quit. Mets need to fix huge holes for 2020, but have a great core.
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 5m
    figuratively: beginning of the #mets season vs. end of the mets season literally: beginning of tonight’s mets game vs. end of tonight’s mets game
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 6m
    RT @TimothyRRyder: a thought.. with all of this capital being tossed at video game teams and brand new arenas, when are the owners of the New York Mets going to start investing in the New York Mets? https://t.co/XhXFOqeSop
