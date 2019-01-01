New York Mets

Sent to the brink, Mets in need of a miracle

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

For a long while, Steven Matz crouched on the Citi Field mound, head down, expression blank. Matz had just allowed the first grand slam of his career to Jorge Alfaro. In so doing, he balled up the last bits of the Mets’ playoff pipe dream and tossed

