New York Mets

Metsblog
46758764_thumbnail

Mets running out of time for Wild Card after series-opening Marlins loss

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

As Jorge Alfaro stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, Steven Matz knew he had to be careful with his pitches, but the Miami Marlins made the Mets pay in the four-game series opener Monday at...

Tweets