New York Mets

Metstradamus
The Eliminator Is Nigh

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21s

As the Mets were 6-0 down after Jorge Alfaro’s grand slam, I was really going to make this a six word post: Can’t lose to the Marlins. Congratulations, Brewers. I guess that still holds…

