Mets Police Morning Laziness: is this Thor’s last Mets game? Shall I start the Mickey Watch?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

The Mets are 5 out with 6 to play. SLACKISH REACTION:  I had to work last night but when I got in the car I saw they were losing late and….it’s over. The Newspaper caught up to what I have been saying all month – that Mets fans didn’t really think...

