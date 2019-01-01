New York Mets

Metsblog
46764238_thumbnail

Marlins trolled Mets after series-opening win Monday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Late in the summer, as the Mets dug themselves out of a huge hole to become legitimate playoff contenders, Pete Alonso coined the rallying cry #LFGM. On Monday night, the Marlins turned it around.

Tweets