New York Mets

Metsblog
45855262_thumbnail

Yankees' Brian Cashman on not trading for Marcus Stroman: 'We didn't think he would be a difference-maker'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Yankees GM Brian Cashman sought rotation help in advance of the July 31 trade deadline, and explained after the deadline passed without the Yanks swinging a trade that exhorbitant prices were to blame.

Tweets