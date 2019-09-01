New York Mets

nj.com
46771537_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees coach is in the running if Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 59s

Manager Mickey Callaway and the New York Mets are five games out in the National League wild-card race with six games remaining in the regular season.

Tweets