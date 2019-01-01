New York Mets

Metsblog
46777862_thumbnail

Should the Mets explore possibility of trading Michael Conforto this offseason?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 58s

Since he came up in 2015, Michael Conforto has had superstar expectations surround him, yet he hasn't hit that bar just yet. So would it be crazy to say the Mets should consider looking into a potential trade of the outfielder?

Tweets