New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets will retire Jerry Koosman's number
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
Unlike their cross town rivals, the New York Mets are very selective about retiring their numbers. Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza are the only two players in franchise history to have their numbers ret…
Tweets
-
"Jerry is one of the most iconic Mets of all-time." https://t.co/XchM2uwoTCBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is understandable, but I don’t think many realize how good Jerry Koosman was. #Mets Among pitchers who made at least 300 starts from 1968-1978, here are the only names with a lower ERA than Koosman in that time: Seaver, Palmer, Blyleven, Perry, Sutton, John, Carlton.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Callaway Believes Pete Alonso Is Captain Material https://t.co/QeFXW5ICr3 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @RosettaStone1 @Metstradamus @Mets 16 years ago.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @changeupondazn: 🚨 METS TICKETS GIVEAWAY 🚨 Enter to win two Mets tickets to Thursday’s Marlins at Mets game by following the instructions below! Head over to our Instagram to enter 👉 https://t.co/JxBy4xUAcA https://t.co/ZapYpL53jpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Should the Mets explore the possibility of trading Michael Conforto? (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/ytHgSC5XOlTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets