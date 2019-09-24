New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing
Can’t Lose with Kooz

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m

On the fiftieth anniversary of the clinching of the 1969 National League East, the New York Mets are retiring No. 36 in honor of Jerry Koosman. My, it feels good to write that.

