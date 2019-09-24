New York Mets
Can’t Lose with Kooz
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m
On the fiftieth anniversary of the clinching of the 1969 National League East, the New York Mets are retiring No. 36 in honor of Jerry Koosman. My, it feels good to write that.
