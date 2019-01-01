New York Mets
Mets announce that they will be retiring Jerry Koosman's No. 36
Koosman joins Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31) as the only Mets to have their number retired. The Mets have also retired manager Casey Stengel's No.37 and Jackie Robinson's No. 42 -- as MLB did in unison in 1997.
