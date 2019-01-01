New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
46779087_thumbnail

Mets Announce they will Retire Jerry Koosman’s Number in 2020 Season.

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 5m

Jeff Wilpon announced that the Mets will be retiring LHP Jerry Koosman‘s number 36 in the 2020 season. Debuting for the Mets in the 1967-1968 season Koosman was discovered by the son of a Shea Stadium usher who caught for him when he pitched in the...

Tweets