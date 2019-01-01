New York Mets

Mickey Callaway believes Pete Alonso could be Mets captain someday: 'He's the next David Wright in this organization'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The 24-year-old has quickly ascended into a leadership role with the Mets, so much so that even his manager is putting him among the likes of one of the most respected players to ever suit up for the team.

