New York Mets

Newsday
46782625_thumbnail

Mets to retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36 next year | Newsday

by: David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon Updated September 24, 2019 6:37 PM Newsday 23s

On the same date the Miracle Mets clinched the franchise's first NL East division crown, 50 years earlier, the team announced Tuesday that Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 will be retired next season, joining h

Tweets