Mets retiring No. 36 of ex-pitcher Koosman in '20

by: Associated Press ESPN 4m

Jerry Koosman will join Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31) as the only Mets players to have their numbers retired when his No. 36 is added for display along the Citi Field roof in 2020.

