New York Mets

The Mets Police
46785640_thumbnail

Did Noah Syndergaard’s Mets career just end?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Was that the end for Noah Syndergaard? Yes I can count on my fingers and know that he is on track to pitch Sunday.  But will he? It will be a meaningless game 162.  Chris Mazza will also be on schedule now to pitch then.  This was Noah’s career high...

Tweets