New York Mets

Newsday
46785896_thumbnail

Pete Alonso has appreciation for miraculous rookie season with Mets | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated September 24, 2019 8:48 PM Newsday 10m

Pete Alonso searches around for the right words, trying a few different ones for size. He goes with miraculous a couple of times, then marvelous. He calls himself the “luckiest guy on Earth,” and then

Tweets