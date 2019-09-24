New York Mets

The Mets Police
46786554_thumbnail

Mets’ Marcus Stroman, the Difference Maker, zings those silly playoff bound Yankees

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

In any pennant race, one man can make a difference.  Be that #2 starter! The Difference Maker got those division winning Yankees pretty good with this one! Straight cash homie. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #HDMH pic.twitter.com/Lof6HWaZk6 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6)...

Tweets