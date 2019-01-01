New York Mets

Metsblog
46788015_thumbnail

WATCH: Michael Conforto fuels Mets offense with two home runs to send game into extra innings

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

As the Mets faced potential elimination from playoff contention down 4-0 in the seventh inning to the Marlins, Michael Conforto opened things up for the Mets with the first of two home runs.

